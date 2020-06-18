US PR firm launches mentorship programme for African female founders

New York-based public relations (PR) company C. Moore Media has launched The Future is Female Programme, a PR and communications mentorship programme dedicated to the business development needs of African tech female founders.

The Future is Female Programme has launched to provide the underserved market of African female founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business.

Aimed at African women based on the continent or in the diaspora, launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving Africans in the diaspora, the programme will select 10 founders to participate in the inaugural cohort.

The programme will take place virtually, and the mentees will participate in a masterclass led by managing director and founder Claudine Moore, followed by three online one-hour one-on-one sessions. The individual sessions will be customised for the needs of each mentee and their business development goals.

During the mentorship programme, female founders will learn, insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for tech startups, how to create a communications plan, how to incorporate storytelling into your business communications with multiple stakeholders, and more. The programme will also provide mentees with insights customised for the unique needs of their business and sector.

“We have been working with an increasing number of Africa-focused tech companies and have seen that access to resources for African women is lacking,” said Claudine Moore. “We wanted to address this by launching a mentorship program to support African female founders in learning how to leverage PR and communications to help grow their business.”

The programme will give special consideration to startups that focus on health, education, finance, agriculture, and sustainability. In addition, startups that provide solutions to or address the needs of African women and girls will also receive special consideration.

“The objective of The Future is Female Programme is to help African female founders understand the importance of PR and communications, and learn why it is an intrinsic part of their business development and not an afterthought,” said Moore.

“Strategic use of effective communications will help founders with customer acquisitions, attract investors, and build brand awareness, and we want to provide female founders with the tools to get started.”

Applications are open here until June 29.