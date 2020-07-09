African startups invited to apply for 3 ITU Innovation Challenges

African startups have been invited to apply for three ITU Innovation Challenges, with winners given the chance to attend a flagship ITU event and gain support in scaling.

The 2020 edition of the ITU Innovation Challenge is a global open competition platform for innovators and ecosystem builders to present their ideas and projects, empowering them to transform their communities into thriving digital societies.

It features three distinct challenges. The first is the women in technology challenge, for innovators with digital projects that create impact for women in their communities. The second is the digital change-maker challenge, for those with ideas that create digital impact in their communities.

The third challenge, meanwhile, is the ecosystem best practice challenge, for ecosystem builders with good practices that nurture an enabling environment for innovators in their communities.

Winners will attend a four-day global flagship ITU event to learn, network, innovate and scale up. Applications are open here.