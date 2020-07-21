Applications open for 2nd UCT GSB Solution Space E-Track Programme

The UCT GSB Solution Space and MTN Group are looking for entrepreneurs to join the second cohort of their 2020 E-Track Programme, which helps them in verifying, launching and preparing to scale their ventures.

The programme helps entrepreneurs launch and scale a business, giving them access to a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, mentorship and advisory services through expert corporate partners.

It includes a five-week pre-selection Venture Launch Programme, the 12-week Venture Exploitation Programme, and the 12-week, partner-based Venture Scale Programme.

“The programme is a key MTN initiative to help scale promising ideas and teams in the digital and mobile financial services space in order to create and stimulate an ecosystem leveraging various MTN platforms. It also aims to identify and attract top talent,” said Eero Tarjanne, general manager for ecosystem development at MTN Group.

Applications are open here until Friday, July 24.