Applications open for virtual VC4A seed-stage venture showcase

African startups looking to raise between US$150,000 and US$1 million in funding have been invited to apply for VC4A’s annual Venture Showcase – Seed, which will take place virtually in November.

VC4A usually hosts the annual showcase as part of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit in Cape Town, but with that event cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has gone virtual for 2020.

Disrupt Africa reported last month on the launch of the Series A showcase, aimed at startups looking to raise between US$500,000 and US$10 million, and VC4A has now joined forces with technical partner AWS Activate and network partners AfriLabs and the African Business Angel Network (ABAN) to launch its Venture Showcase – Seed.

Ten innovative early-stage startups will be selected to showcase their businesses to the world, with applicants needing to be based in Africa with a tech-enabled solution that is already on the market and gained some traction.

“Based on investor demand we have added a Seed track to the Venture Showcase – now in its fourth year. This exciting addition opens the door to up and coming companies looking to connect with leading investors active across the continent. The Seed track targets ventures with highly scalable business models demonstrating strong traction. We put a spotlight on the innovation coming up across the continent with the aim to capitalise the next generation of great African startups,” said Ben White, founder and director of VC4A.

Interested entrepreneurs are invited to apply here before September 11.