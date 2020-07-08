Blockchain startups can apply for $100k seed funding from UNICEF Innovation Fund

The UNICEF Innovation Fund is looking to make equity-free investments of up to US$100,000 in early-stage blockchain startups that have the potential to benefit humanity.

UNICEF runs a host of different innovation fund, with the latest one open to any startup registered in one of UNICEF’s programme countries with a working, open-source blockchain prototype that is showing promising results.

The fund is looking to invest in companies developing blockchain-based software solutions, and using distributed ledger tech in new, groundbreaking ways that are scalable and globally applicable. Tunisian startup Utopixar was a recipient of such a grant back in 2018.

Selected startups will receive up to US$100,000 in equity-free seed funding, which is intended for prototype testing and validation. Startups also have the opportunity to receive part of their funding in cryptocurrency, with the UNICEF CryptoFund disbursing funds in both bitcoin and ether.

The fund taps into a network of mentors who help startup teams develop their business model and strategy, while UNICEF Ventures has a blockchain and computer science team with access to corporate partnerships and use cases that selected blockchain startups can benefit from.

Investees receive technical assistance from the UNICEF Ventures team and dedicated expert mentors to help validate and improve their solutions. Applications are open here until July 26.