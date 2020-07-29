CcHub launches 2nd edition of Women in Business programme in Kenya and Nigeria

Pan-African technology innovation centre Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has launched the second edition of the Women In Business programme, aimed at women-led businesses from Nigeria and Kenya looking to leverage technology to scale their solutions in the African market.

The programme will bring together female entrepreneurs, software developers, investors, SMEs, corporates and industry experts across multiple sectors, and enhance the ways in which women-led businesses leverage technology to better serve their market, secure capital, and expand their companies.

Participants will be taught how to speak investor language and leverage sound financial understanding of their businesses to secure capital and partnerships, receive support to expand their business across multiple geographical markets, and learn how to attract, develop and retain a strong team.

Applications are open here.