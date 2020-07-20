Fem-In-Tech programme to empower SA female entrepreneurs

Applications have opened for the Fem-In-Tech Development Programme, which aims to empower female South African entrepreneurs with the skills and networks necessary to grow their businesses and raise funding.

Launched by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the SA Innovation Summit, the Fem-In-Tech Development Programme is aimed at any South African tech or tech-enabled startup with female founders or top management.

The programme aims to help female entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and create a community of female founders. Opportunities will also be created with potential investors and business supporters.

Participants will undergo nine weeks of online training culminating in a demo day at the virtual SA Innovation Summit, which begins on September 30. The top 20 startups will be matched to potential investors from around the world, while Anza Capital will take a select few on an Investor Tour.

Applications are open here until July 24.