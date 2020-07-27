Ghanaian, Tunisian startups can apply for the African European Digital Venture Programme

Startups from Ghana and Tunisia have been invited to apply for the African European Digital Venture Programme (AEDV), which offers participants access to know-how and connections in the European market.

Organised by Make-IT in Africa, the AEDV programme aims to strengthen partnerships between African startups and established European companies and startups, believing the initiation of partnerships in the field of digital transformation will create a win-win situation for both parties.

The programme gives startups the opportunity to get to know the European and German ecosystems in a concrete and practical way, to establish contacts that can be the basis for future business, and to acquire relevant knowledge for this purpose.

In the first part of the programme, the degree of maturity of the startup in terms of collaboration will be checked, while the second part is about applying the findings of the first part practically. Startups in the programme will acquire knowledge about the German ecosystem and get access to networking and pitching events. Startups will also be able to pitch their products and services to potential partners.

Applications are open here until August 15, with between six and eight teams to be selected to take part in the programme beginning late-September.