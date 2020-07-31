Kenyan startups invited to apply for global She Loves Tech competition

Kenyan startups with a gender lens are invited to apply for the She Loves Tech competition, which aims to help early-stage startups make an impact on the global stage.

The world’s largest startup competition for women and technology is taking place for the fifth year, across 30 countries, though Kenya is the only African participant.

She Loves Tech, which is targeted at early-stage tech startups that are women-led or impact women, aims to help startups gain global exposure. Participating startups have raised more than US$100 million after joining the competition.

Selected startups will be provided with strategic resources from industry partners. She Loves Tech is seeking startups in spaces such as fintech, e-health, ed-tech and agri-tech. Applications are open here.