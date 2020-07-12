LISTEN ** – Episode 6 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the sixth episode, co-hosts Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson are joined by Luke Kyohere, co-founder of East African fintech startup Beyonic, in the wake of his company’s acquisition by the Johannesburg-based MFS Africa. Tomi Davies, president of the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), joins to discuss the ins and outs of valuing your tech startup.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Emeka Mba-Kalu of Nigerian startup E Dey Shop “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode six now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.