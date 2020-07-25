LISTEN ** – Episode 7 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the seventh episode, co-hosts Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson are joined by Onyekachi Izukanne, CEO of Nigerian B2B e-commerce startup TradeDepot, in the wake of its US$10 million pre-Series B funding round. Isis Nyong’o Madison, founder of Kenyan mothering platform MumsVillage, talks mergers after her company joined forces with Nigeria’s BabyBliss to form a pan-African entity.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Ahmad Al-Kabbany of Egyptian e-health startup VRapeutic “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode seven now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.