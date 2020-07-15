New grocery delivery startup launched in SA

A new grocery delivery startup has launched in South Africa, allowing consumers to order goods from multiple stores in a single order and have them delivered to their homes in as little as two hours.

Delivast has in-store shoppers and drivers pick, pack and deliver items on behalf of customers, who are also able to collect from the store and save on delivery fees. Users can shop from multiple stores as part of the same order, with partner stores including Pick n Pay, Woolworth and Clicks.

Launched with the goal of becoming Africa’s best and most trusted fast moving consumer goods marketplace and logistics platform, Delivast is initially available for use on desktop, with Android and iOS apps set for release this month.

The platform, which is initially available in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Port Elizabeth, was founded by Ayyoob Abrahams and Tapiwa Kingsley Ndlovu, who previously co-founded travel booking platform Kumba Africa. With the COVID-19 crisis having put a hold on the travel industry, the pair used the opportunity to build Delivast in less than three months, and will now run two separate companies.

“We are excited to enter the FMCG industry at a time when COVID-19 has upended the grocery and goods shopping experience. Through our unique technology and reliable network of drivers and shoppers, we are committed to ensuring that consumers in South Africa are able to receive their groceries and goods as quickly as possible, from the comfort of their homes. We want to make this affordable, accessible and convenient,” said Ndlovu.