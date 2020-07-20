Nigerian, Kenyan childcare e-commerce startups merge to form pan-African platform

Mothering and childcare focused e-commerce companies BabyBliss Nigeria and MumsVillage Kenya have merged to create a pan-African entity, providing what they say is an “unparalleled omnichannel commerce, community and content offering”.

BabyBliss Nigeria brings deep retail and e-commerce experience in Africa’s largest economy, while MumsVillage Kenya, a parental advisory platform that moved into the e-commerce space last year, has proven strengths in building online communities and content for pregnant women and mothers.

The merger of the two forms the Bliss Group, a pan-African brand co-headquartered in Kenya and Nigeria that offers commerce, community connection, products and services to African pregnant women and mothers.

It offers a growing collection of baby products from trusted local and international brands which are available in-store and online directly to consumers. It also develops relevant content and curates events and services while maintaining an engaged community of 300,000 mums and pregnant women..

Group chief executive officer (CEO) Isis Nyong’o Madison, who headed up MumsVillage, said she was excited to lead the new entity into meeting the changing needs of African women and showing they are a market that cannot be ignored.

“Bliss Group will leverage on our networks, learnings and reach to convert the financial opportunity that exists into reality by delivering not just greater shareholder value for our investors but looking to build a real powerhouse with women at the helm,” she said.

Jika Nwobi, who led BabyBliss Nigeria and is now the merged entity’s Nigeria CEO, said the BabyBliss vision had always been pan-African.

“This opportunity sets us on a course to actualising that with increased momentum. We are thrilled by this merger and cannot wait to leverage the huge wealth of experience and expertise across both entities to serve our mums better while building a globally competitive African brand,” she said.