Nigerian logistics startup Eden Life raises funding round

Nigerian startup Eden Life, which provides busy city workers with a digital room service platform, has secured a funding round to help expand its operations.

The Lagos-based Eden Life offers users access to a well-trained home concierge, which the startup calls “gardeners”, who handle a variety of chores.

It connects users with a variety of service providers who do things like supply meals, handle laundry, and clean homes.

In order to expand its operations and build its user base, the startup has now raised an undisclosed round of funding. Investors are Samurai Incubate Africa, which has made Eden Life the first investment from its new fund, and the US-based Village Global, an early-stage venture capital firm backed by the likes of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, Abigail Johnson, Magic Johnson and Anne Wojcicki. Eden Life recently took part in an accelerator programme conducted by the firm.

“We’re thrilled to back the talented team at Eden. We’re impressed with their vision, velocity, and customer-focus,” said Anne Dwane, co-founder and partner at Village Global.