Nigeria’s FCMB, Passion Incubator launch agri-tech pitch competition

Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has partnered Passion Incubator to launch the FCMB Agritech EPIC Pitch 2020, which will provide early and growth-stage entrepreneurs with prerequisite resources to grow and scale their agri-tech businesses.

The virtual programme run by FCMB and Passion Incubator will support agri-tech businesses in with seed investment, and access to workspace, market and networks.

The first edition of the programme, which will be virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is focused on solutions in processing, production and storage, agricultural finance, agricultural marketing, and supply chain.

FCMB has set aside NGN1.5 million (US$4,000) to support the top two startups in the programme, while other benefits include mentor support, workspace, and access to market and networks. Entrepreneurs will also have access to Passion Incubator’s resources, partner organisation support, and business development services.

Applications for the programme are open here until July 24.