PR firm Wimbart launches 2nd edition of Office Hours programme

London-based PR firm Wimbart has launched the second edition of its Office Hours programme, which equips early-stage African technology startups with the PR and communications tools needed to help scale their businesses.

Wimbart, an independent PR agency specialising in Africa and emerging markets, launched the Office Hours programme, through which it hopes to build a broader understanding of how PR and communications should be an integral part to all African tech startups’ planning and growth, in March.

Twenty-two startups took part in the first edition, and applications are now open until July 24 for the second three-month programme, which will provide PR and business mentorship to 30 Africa-focused startups. Eligible startups must be less than two years old, have a minimum viable product, and be pre-Series A. The programme will begin in August.

Participants will join an in-depth PR webinar and Q&A session with Wimbart founder and managing director Jessica Hope, followed by dedicated one-on-one sessions with senior members of the Wimbart team and other experts, covering deep dives into how PR can support their specific business goals.

“Hot on the heels of closing out our first Wimbart Office Hours, and having worked with an amazing first cohort, we’ve taken on board some great feedback and are really excited to continue the momentum as we start our search for new startups from across the continent to join us in August,” said Hope.