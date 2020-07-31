Transport app Gozem launches e-commerce delivery options in Togo and Benin

Ride-hailing app Gozem has launched e-commerce delivery services in Togo and Benin, allowing users to order items via the app and have them delivered to their doorsteps.

Launched in Togo in November of 2018 on the back of raising US$900,000 in funding, Gozem swiftly expanded to Benin and added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws.

The startup aims to become an all-inclusive “super app”, and with that in mind has now launched e-commerce delivery services, meaning users in Lome and Cotonou can not only use Gozem to move around in their cities but can also order groceries, gas canisters, and other items directly via the app and have them delivered to a desired location.

“In recent weeks we heard from our clients about the various challenges they face navigating these unprecedented times, and in response we accelerated our plans for e-commerce delivery. We’re delighted to now launch this new service and create additional value for our customers in Cotonou, Benin and Lome, Togo,” said Gozem co-founder Emeka Ajene.

“This takes us one step closer towards our ambition of positively impacting users’ lives by offering them a variety of valuable services in addition to a safe and reliable transportation offering.”