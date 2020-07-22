Disrupt Africa

Tunisian telecoms VAS content aggregation startup Galactech raises 6-figure investment

0
By on  News, North Africa

Tunisian startup Galactech, a telecom VAS content aggregator, has raised a six-figure funding round to help it further develop its product and expand internationally.

Launched in 2016, Galactech offers content creators and startups the opportunity to sell their products in gaming, VoD, and utility to mobile network operator (MNO) clients.

The startup, which recently took part in the Orange Fab Tunisia accelerator and previously raised US$200,000 in seed funding, has now raised a six-figure investment from the Oman Technology Fund (OTF) and other business angels.

Galactech, which allows content creators and startups to provide value added services (VAS) to African and Middle Eastern MNOs, will use the funding to enter new international markets while proposing innovative solutions. It has already partnered with 30 international operators.

Share this Story

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.