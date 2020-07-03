VC firm Ingressive launches non-profit arm to empower African youth

Africa-focused VC firm Ingressive has launched a non-profit arm to empower young people on the continent with micro-scholarships, technical training, and talent placement.

Ingressive Capital, which invests in pre-seed and seed-stage tech-enabled businesses in the B2B space, recently announced it had doubled the size of its investment vehicle, meaning it now operates a US$10 million fund.

The company, which also operates an advisory company, has now launched a non-profit arm, Ingressive For Good (I4G), which will address the glaring inequities that exist within African tech ecosystems by increasing the earning power of African youth through tech training and resources.

This initiative will help the participants with micro-scholarships, technical training, talent placement, and also provide other resources to empower them. Interested participants can register here to be part of the I4G network.

“The three core goals of Ingressive For Good are to create 5,000 jobs through partnerships, connect one million African youth to technical skills training and award scholarships to qualified individuals studying computer science courses, in line with our overarching mission to leverage need-based resources, learning, and the power of work to empower African youths in tech,” said Sean Burrowes, chief operations officer (COO) and co-founder of Ingressive for Good.