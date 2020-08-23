23 Lagos innovators share $260k state government grants

Twenty-three innovators and tech firms have been awarded a share of NGN100 million (US$260,000) in grant funding by the Lagos State Government.

The grants recipients are the first picked to benefit from a research and innovation fund launched last year by the Lagos State Government and run by the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC).

Designed to support the local innovation, science and technology ecosystem, the fund has provided grant capital to startups such as PricePally, DoCi-HealthCare, and GiVo, as well as a variety of research initiatives.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, said the initiative aligned with his administration’s vision of turning the state into a tech hub.

“You are all aware of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of our administration, which sets out the vision for the work that this administration has been elected to do on behalf of the people of Lagos State. The first “E”, and the “M” represent “Education and Technology”, and “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy”, the twin elements that underpin the work of the Lagos State Research and Innovation Council,” he said.