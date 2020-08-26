Applications open for enpact’s COVID-19 Relief Programmes

Startup support organisation enpact has launched the Empowering Entrepreneurship Initiative, which will initially focus on helping hundreds of startups from across the world overcome challenges associated with COVID-19.

The Empowering Entrepreneurship Initiative, launched by enpact, supports young, innovative businesses in Egypt, Ghana and Kenya, as well as Jordan, Indonesia and Mexico, with a curated combination of mentoring, workshops, network building and funding.

Aiming to support 330 businesses across those countries, the initiative will debut with two programmes in 2020, designed to help young businesses cope with the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two programmes of the initiative – the “COVID-19 Relief Programme” and the “COVID-19 Relief Programme for Tourism” – will operate independently of each other and follow different schedules and thematic emphases in their respective target countries.

Founders or business owners struggling due to COVID-19 are invited to apply now for dedicated mentoring sessions, financial backing, and business development support over a period of six months.