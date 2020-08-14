Applications open for SA-based The Marketing Incubator

South African startups have been invited to apply for the second edition of The Marketing Incubator, which helps participants develop and implement strategies for marketing their products and services.

A Johannesburg-based virtual programme, The Marketing Incubator shares knowledge with startups and small business owners to enable them to balance their operational strategies together with understanding and implementing strategies which will allow them to market and sell their wares.

It provides entrepreneurs with an array of targeted marketing resources and insight, developed by the incubator management and offered online to easily reach incubatees. Participants must be registered with CIPC, be 25 years or older, and run their business on a full-time basis.

“We are looking forward to ideation, collaboration and information exchange which will assist a lot of small business owners especially as many companies are affected due to COVID-19,” said Lebogang Makola, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of The Marketing Incubator.

Applications are open here until September 4.