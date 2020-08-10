Egyptian beauty startup Glamera raises six-figure seed funding to expand across MENA

Egyptian beauty service booking platform Glamera has raised a six-figure US dollar seed round to further expand across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Launched in September 2019, Glamera allows users to book appointments with hundreds of contracted providers covering all beauty sections, including salons, clinics, spa, gym, and dental.

The startup has 100,000 users and 600 providers in Egypt, as well as another 120 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it launched in January after raising some funding last year.

Glamera is now also expanding into Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Kuwait after raising a six-figure round from Saudi Arabia’s Dual Gate Investment Holding.

Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mohamed Hassan said COVID-19 had actually brought advantages for Glamera.

“The current circumstances have prompted users to realise the importance of pre-booking for all services, including the beauty sector, and raised awareness of the providers for joining the app to schedule their client’s appointments through pre-booking,” he said.