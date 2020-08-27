Egyptian e-health startup Aldoctor starts expansion across country addressing access issues

Egyptian e-health startup Aldoctor, which provides users with on-demand access to medical practitioners in a bid to make accessing healthcare more affordable and efficient, is beginning its expansion across the country.

Launched in January 2019 by Wael Galal, Aldoctor has developed an application that provides on-demand medical services to patients via a network of service providers such as physicians, nurses, mobile radiologists, pharmacies, laboratories and physiotherapists.

Patients are able to identify and book healthcare services when needed, with Galal saying he had developed the app in a bid to make healthcare more accessible to Egyptians.

“We found there was a gap between patients needing quality medical services and physicians who want a fair chance to practice and earn sufficient income,” he told Disrupt Africa.

Located in Mansoura City, the Aldoctor app lists more than 40 medical service providers, who are serving more than 3,500 registered users. This impressive uptake was boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic, when Aldoctor assisted people in accessing medical care from their homes, and the startup is now ready to expand. It is set to launch a pilot in New Damietta City, ahead of further expansion across the continent.

“Since we started, we have been keen to obtain maximum revenues with bootstrapping. We are now looking for a serious investor who believes in our project and is ready to invest,” Galal said.

“We will do this once expansion has happened and we have validated our plans.”

Revenues are already up 350 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, with Aldoctor monetising via a commission-based model.