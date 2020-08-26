Egyptian on-demand laundry app Makwa raises 6-figure funding

Egyptian on-demand laundry app Makwa has raised a six-figure US dollar funding round to help it grow its team, upgrade its tech and expand into new verticals.

Founded in 2018 by Aly Eteiba, Makwa is a mobile app providing dry cleaning and laundry pick-up and delivery services. Customers use the app to schedule pick-up and delivery slots, give any special instructions, track orders, pay, and give reviews.

Makwa partners with high quality vendors in the areas in which it operates who clean customers’ clothes while following its stringent specifications. So far, it has completed more than 2,500 orders and processed over 30,000 items of clothing.

The startup has now raised a six-figure round from an unnamed customer angel investor, which it will use to scale its team, upgrade its technology, and accelerate expansion into new areas.

“Our goal is to offer our customers a convenient, hassle-free and enjoyable customer experience, and at the same time deliver a reliable and consistent product and service,” said Eteiba.

“We aim to revolutionise the laundry industry for consumers and laundry professionals alike. Thus we have also successfully set up our Makwa test, a first of its kind laundry assessment mechanism that allows us to onboard, vet, test and score all potential partner laundries to streamline the selection process and help us identify and partner only with high quality laundries,” said Eteiba.

Makwa is also planning nationwide expansion over the next year. It currently covers New Cairo, in the east of the city, and Sheikh Zayed to the west, and is targeting expansion to the rest of Cairo as well as Alexandria, Gouna and the North Coast in 2021.