Full list of MEST Africa Challenge country winners announced

Startups from Ethiopia, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Rwanda and Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa have been named country winners of the MEST Africa Challenge, earning their places in the grand final and the chance of winning US$50,000 in equity investment.

Run by pan-African training programme, seed fund, incubator and hub the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), the MEST Africa Challenge is aimed at post-revenue, tech-enabled startups that want to expand into new markets.

The challenge, which last year had three winners, is open to startups in Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sénégal, South Africa and Tanzania, with 83 regional finalists selected in June to take part in virtual pitch events to select the overall finalists.

Disrupt Africa reported last month on the first batch of winners. The Ethiopia Country Finals was won by Debo Engineering, which matches farmers with agro service providers, emerging as the winner. The Kenyan final was won by find-an-artisan platform Fundis, and the Ivory Coast event by ed-tech startup Tutoo+.

Another education startup, BAG Innovation, was named winner of the Rwandan competition, while the Ghanaian leg was won by online bookstore Oniocha. Kilimo Fresh Foods, a startup developing digital farming solutions, came out on top in the Tanzanian competition, while fintech startup Moussa Africa won the Senegalese leg.

Gradely, a personalised online learning platform, was winner of the Nigerian event, while the South African winner was PopUpShopShop, an online marketplace connecting brands to great spaces in shopping centres and high street locations for short or long term rentals.

The winning startups of each national event will now take part in a competition to win US$50,000 in equity investment, plus access to Microsoft support, coaching, and a continent-wide network of startup hubs.