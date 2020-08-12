Joburg’s Tshimologong Precinct launches programme to help grow female-owned tech businesses

Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct has launched the Ya Basadi in 4IR programme, which aims to help grow female-owned tech businesses.

Launched with the financial support of J.P. Morgan, Ya Basadi means “for women” in Setswana and is an acceleration programme that will enable Tshimologong to support established small businesses in transitioning into technology or technology-enabled companies with the purpose of optimising their operations quickly and efficiently.

The programme is targeting primarily women-owned businesses, which are already trading and have a clear understanding of how tech can scale their businesses. Ya Basadi will also include underserved female entrepreneurs from low income backgrounds.

“We are excited to support this innovative programme at a time in our country where small business growth is crucial. As a firm, J.P. Morgan globally focuses on supporting small business and the empowerment of women. This programme therefore fits perfectly with our global ethos. The devastating impact of COVID-19 in South Africa has made it even more important for the business sector to support the development of smaller businesses and job creation,” said senior country officer for J.P. Morgan, Kevin Latter

The year-long Ya Basadi programme will comprise of technology masterclasses in 11 areas of technology such as App and Web Development, 3D Printing, AI, Robotics, IoT, VR and Cybersecurity. In addition to this, the entrepreneurs will get practical, on the job experience in industry; learning circles for the cohort to share experiences; and will conclude with at least a MVP being developed for or by each startup.

Selected entrepreneurs will be challenged to develop or build a minimum viable Pproduct (MVP) that will be presented at the end of the programme. A cross section of some of the solutions that the cohort features include the provision of a travelling nurse using an online booking system; automated recycling; the provision of WiFi to households in townships; offering assessments and career guidance purely through automated calendar bookings and video calls and using financial tools to protect Africa’s green assets.