Kenyan agri-tech startups invited to apply for $100k FoodTech Africa accelerator

Kenyan agri-tech startups led by youth and women have been invited to apply for the FoodTech Africa accelerator programme, which offers access to US$100,000 in investment.

Aimed at addressing food security through fostering innovation, FoodTech Africa is a project commissioned by GIZ Make-IT in Africa and implemented by @iBizAfrica and Pangea Accelerator.

The 10-week programme is designed to support women and youth owned growth-stage agri-based companies to sustain business growth through facilitating access to financing, business support and technology adoption.

Selected businesses will receive intensive training and mentorship, B2B sales opportunities as well as the opportunity to interact with investors, with leading companies getting investment of up to US$100,000.

“We are grateful to GIZ Make-IT in Africa for appointing this project to Pangea and Strathmore University to drive food security in Africa through the FoodTech Africa programme. We believe Kenya and East Africa are at a critical time and that innovation and young entrepreneurs have a big role to play in creating resilient and local food systems,” said Jonas Tesfu, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Pangea Accelerator.

Applications are open here until August 21.