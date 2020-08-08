LISTEN ** – Episode 8 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the eighth episode, co-hosts Tom Jackson and Gabriella Mulligan are joined by Tevis Howard and Tiffany Card from Kenya-based conservation-tech startup Komaza to discuss the company’s US$28 million Series B investment, while Philani Sangweni, managing director of newly-founded South African VC firm E4E tells us how important it is for investors to bring more than just money to the table.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Mouhamadou Sall of Senegalese digital addressing startup NIMA Codes “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode eight now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.