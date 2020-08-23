LISTEN ** – Episode 9 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the ninth episode, co-hosts Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson are joined by Paul Kimani of Kenyan HR tech startup WorkPay in the wake of the company’s US$2.1 million funding round, while Jon Stever of i4policy tells us why Startup Acts are increasingly being put into place across the continent.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Adeshina Adewumi of Nigerian retail-tech startup One Kiosk Africa “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode nine now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.