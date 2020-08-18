North African fintech startups selected for Finance Forward accelerator

Fintech startups from Egypt and Tunisia are among the 12 selected for Village Capital’s Finance Forward MENA accelerator, which offers five peer-selected companies a share of US$150,000 in funding from MetLife Foundation.

Run by Village Capital, Finance Forward MENA is part of a multi-year global coalition formed by founding partners MetLife Foundation and PayPal to support entrepreneurs building tech-enabled solutions to challenges around financial health.

Twelve startups have been selected to take part, including three from Egypt, namely PayMint, Khazna, and Valify Solutions. Tunisia’s We-Settle is also a participant.

The rest of the cohort of made up of Bilforon (Jordan), Buyback Bazaar Technology (UAE), Datacultr Fintech Limited (UAE), Distichain (UAE), E-Bursum (Turkey), HubPay (UAE), Markit (Lebanon), and WorqCompany (Turkey).

The accelerator will provide the startups with five weeks of online and in-person training focused on improving their business models and making their financial health solutions available to those who need them most in the current economic climate. Startups will work closely with mentors, potential clients and partners, and investors.

In addition, the top five, peer-selected, companies will be eligible to share US$150,000 in grant funding from MetLife Foundation.