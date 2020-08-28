SA startups invited to apply for FSAT Labs incubation programme

French South African Tech (FSAT) Labs has opened applications for season seven of its incubation programme, which helps founders transition from early-stage concepts or first release products to obtaining product-market-fit, raising funding, and reaching scale.

FSAT Labs is looking for aspiring entrepreneurs that use digital technology to make a positive impact on South Africa and the continent at large.

During the intensive six-month programme, founders will be provided with access to content and coaching by experienced entrepreneurs, and network opportunities with peers, experienced entrepreneurs, investors and corporate partners.

The incubation programme, which starts on October 5, is supported by Methys, Seda and the French Embassy, and is free to attend for those selected to participate. Applications are open here.