Startups invited to attend virtual TecXposition event in November

The virtual TecXposition event has been set for November, bringing together corporates, government delegates, investors, startups and students to demystify key technology domains and explore practical applications to improve profitability and enhance everyday life in Africa.

TecXposition, which will take place on November 12-13, will explore various tech aspects of tech as they relate to Africa, notably AI, Blockchain, Connectivity, Data, IoT, Mobility, Payments, Policy, Security, and Smart Cities.

Sessions will delve into barriers to doing business and funding mechanisms for Africa tech, while the event will also feature a startup pitching competition and a hackathon solving for six challenge themes.

Via a virtual platform, the event will also offer attendees access to an exhibition, an investor deal room, product and service launches, masterclasses, demos, innovation know-how, and thought leadership.