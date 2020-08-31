Tanzanian fintech Mipango joins NVIDIA Inception programme

Tanzanian fintech startup ​Mipango has been selected to take part in ​NVIDIA Inception​, a virtual programme designed to nurture startups revolutionising industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data sciences.

Disrupt Africa reported in June on the launch of Mipango, an AI-based personal finance mobile application that enables users to manage their income, expenses, savings, financial targets and budgets, and access relevant investment opportunities.

The startup has now been selected to take part in the NVIDIA Inception programme, a virtual accelerator run by US tech firm NVIDIA. The programme offers go-to-market support, expertise, and technology through deep learning training, exclusive Inception events, GPU discounts, and more.

As an Inception member, Mipango will build its capacity in Al training using self-paced online courses in AI, data science, and accelerated computing. The company also expects to qualify for promotions on a wide range of hardware products.

“This is a great opportunity for our brand. We will now be part of this world-renowned programme, just a few weeks after the launch of the Mipango app. We look forward to the platform capabilities and technology we will access as we upgrade Mipango to a global standard application,” said Mipango co-founder Lilian Makoi.

Mipango chief technology officer (CTO) Nicholas Ngolongolo said taking part in NVIDIA Inception would allow the app to grow at a faster pace, which in turn will allow the startup to offer innovative products to customers and serve them better.

“AI technology is still relatively new globally, and few local developers have had the opportunity to explore its maximum potential. Mipango is definitely lucky to be one of the first applications to fully integrate into this innovation,” he said.