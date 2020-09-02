2 African agri-tech startups win $50k each at GoGettaz Prize

Two African agri-tech startups have won US$50,000 each after being named winners of this year’s GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize.

The second annual GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize competition kicked off in April, with over 3,000 startups registering to compete.

Eventually, six young men and six young women entrepreneurs from nine African countries made it to the top 12, with the winners announced last week. Taking home US$50,000 each were two entrepreneurs.

They were Daniella Kwayu, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tanzania’s Phema Agri, which is a digital agriculture platform connecting investors looking to grow their money with smallholder farmers looking for working capital solutions, and Moses Katala, co-founder and CEO of Rwanda’s Magofarm, which aims to solve the problem of rising costs of animal feeds and the increasing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly and nutrient rich protein ingredients.

Four entrepreneurs were also named to receive a US$2,500 Impact Award: Elizabeth Gikebe of Kenya’s Mhogo Foods, Millicent Agidipo of Ghana’s Achiever Foods, Paul Matovu of Uganda’s Vertical and Micro Gardening (VMG), and Dysmus Kisilu of Kenya’s Solar Freeze.

These entrepreneurs were selected by the judges for the notable environmental or social impact of their businesses, each striving to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and benefit their communities. All 12 top finalists will receive mentorship, programme linkages and other guidance to continue their entrepreneurial journeys.