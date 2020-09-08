8th Angel Fair Africa set for online edition in November

The eighth edition of the Angel Fair Africa event, which brings together investors, accelerators and emerging businesses from the African continent with the aim of doing deals, will take place online on November 5.

Angel Fair Africa has taken place across various African countries for the last few years, and is now going online with a focus on female-only panels.

A female-only investor panel will feature Hannah Subayi, partner of Dazzle Angels; Evelyne Dioh, CEO of WIC Capital; Lelemba Phiri, partner of Enygma Ventures; and Maya Famodu, CEO of Ingressive Capital.

The entrepreneurs’ panel, meanwhile, is made up of Magatte Wade, CEO of Skin to Skin; Jamila Zomah, CEO of Africa Dish Out; Isseu Diop Sakho, CEO of Mburu; and Sassoum Niang, CMO of InTouch SA.

“The Africa investment and entrepreneurial ecosystem is maturing to the point where we have strong participation of women across the entire value chain, so our all-female panels are meant to showcase this important development,” said Eric Osiakwan, co-founder of Angel Fair Africa.

The event will also feature a panel on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), featuring speakers from HotelOnline, MSF Africa, and mPharma, while Lucy Quist, chief diversity and inclusion officer of Morgan Stanley, will discuss “doing deals in a virtual environment” in a fireside chat with Ian Ziddah, partner of Chanzo Capital.