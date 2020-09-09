9 Kenyan, Ugandan startups admitted to Africa Transformative Mobility Accelerator

Nine East African startups have been selected to take part in the Africa Transformative Mobility Accelerator (ATMA), which provides mobility startups with mentorship, networking opportunities, and the chance to secure cash funding.

Run by the Africa Mobility Initiative, the ATMA programme is aimed at supporting startups offering transformative, practical, well researched and tested solutions addressing urban mobility challenges in African cities.

After 112 applications were received from across the East Africa region, nine startups have been selected to take part. Five of those are from Uganda, namely travel-booking startup SafariShare, on-demand matatu service Easy Matatu, NFC tech startup Quick Tap, electric motorcycle provider Zembo Motorcycle, and bus ticketing platform Ugabus.

Kenya is home to the other four companies selected, in the shape of cargo platform Amitruck, rent-to-own motorcycle services Ecobodaa, electric vehicle manufacturer Kiri EV, and logistics company Smatbeba.

The six-month programme gives selected startups the chance to participate in immersion trips in Kenya and Uganda, receive training, coaching and mentorship from local and international mobility and enterprise development experts, network with mobility stakeholders, practitioners and enthusiasts, and pitch their solutions to a selected and curated pool of investors at the Africa Transformative Mobility Summit in 2021.

The winning startup will take home a cash prize of US$25,000, while the runner-up will secure US$10,000.