African startups invited to apply for Space-Tech Challenge 2020

Applications have opened for the Space-Tech Challenge 2020, which will identify and develop the most promising new innovators, entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses in the space-tech sector across Africa.

Space-Tech applications use earth observation to gather information about the physical, chemical and biological systems of the planet via remote-sensing technologies. Such tech has seen a surge in demand for these applications across a wide range of industries.

The Space-Tech Challenge will identify and develop startups in this space, specifically targeting downstream space-tech applications across agriculture, insurance, retail, sustainability and conservation.

Participants will receive the opportunity to showcase to a global audience at GEO Week, an intergovernmental earth observation conference; industry links and market access through ZASpace and partners; screening for investment by Anza Capital; o-month business development support through the Research Institute for Innovation & Sustainability; the opportunity to pitch to judges and industry representatives during final pitching den; and the provision of ortho-ready satellite imagery from Maxar’s archive.

Winners, meanwhile, will receive four months of online incubation and virtual mentorship, and ongoing access to a peer-to-peer network through TechTribe. The overall winner will win a SecureWatch Premium 5GB, valid for three months to the value of US$12,500, while there are also smaller prizes for second and third place. All three will have the chance to directly pitch their idea to a MAXAR representative.

Applications are open here until October 16.