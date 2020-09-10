Applications open to Pitch Live at Africa Tech Summit Connects

Disrupt Africa and Africa Tech Summit Connects have partnered to open applications to the latest edition of Pitch Live, which will take place during next month’s digital event and give 15 startups the chance to present their solution to an audience of 500 investors, corporates and other stakeholders.

Disrupt Africa announced last week it had reprised its partnership with Africa Tech Summit (ATS) to power startup-focused sessions and pitching opportunities at Africa Tech Summit Connects, which will take place via mobile app and desktop on October 20-22.

The exclusive virtual business summit is not “another webinar”, and instead aims to maximise each delegate’s time with AI-powered smart matchmaking, live 1:1 video meetings, and the ability to find new customers, innovative products, investors, and opportunities via a virtual business marketplace.

Disrupt Africa has partnered with ATS to power the Startup Summit at the last two Kigali editions, which saw startups selected to “pitch live” in 2019 and 2020. An online version will take place at Africa Tech Summit Connects, with 15 startups being offered the chance to participate.

Over the course of the three days, five startups in each of the Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A categories will pitch to a global audience, presenting their solutions before having the opportunity of engaging with interested parties through a variety of socially-distanced online mediums.

Selected startups will also have access to the rest of the event, which aims to drive interaction and showcase the latest developments on the continent across the startup world and beyond, with sessions focusing on fintech, logistics, e-commerce, investment, regulation and policy, blockchain, connectivity, ed-tech and agri-tech.

Applications are open here until September 28. Applicants will be reviewed and accepted on a rolling basis, so early applications are encouraged.

See the latest speaker list here, while tickets to attend are currently here.

For more information or for sponsorship and expo enquiries please visit https://www.africatechsummit.com/kigali/online/ or email Gabriella on [email protected], or Tom on [email protected].