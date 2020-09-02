Black women-owned SA startups invited to apply for I’M IN pre-accelerator

Black female tech founders in South Africa have been invited to apply for the I’M IN pre-accelerator, which will provide them with funding, mentorship and coaching.

The I’M IN Accelerator is calling on all South African black women with early-stage technology business ideas or concepts to apply for this new programme, which will take place virtually over a 12-week period from next month.

The objective is to assist in validating technology business concepts, building the first product and generating initial traction for the product. The ultimate goal is to improve the investment readiness of these startups for the main I’M IN Accelerator programme.

Successful applicants will be offered ZAR100,000 (US$6,000) in pre-seed funding for 10 per cent equity, plus mentorship and coaching, market growth and development enablement, and high-end business skills training in the form of masterclasses and workshops.

The programme will also offer back-office support covering finance, legal and psychological assistance, and technology development support.

“By drawing the focus of our programme down to black women-owned businesses, we want to continue to champion the development and advancement of women-owned businesses in the technology sector. We always aim to invest in businesses that will have a significant socio- economic impact. By giving women tech startups the opportunity to participate in the sector with the right financial backing and business support, we are confident that this is indeed a meaningful contribution to the country’s growth,” said Polo Leteka, founder and chairman of IDF Capital, which is behind the programmes.

To apply for the 2020 I’M IN pre-accelerator intake, black women with technology ideas or concepts should go to the I’M In website and complete a short application form by September 15.