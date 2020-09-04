Disrupt Africa to power startup-focused sessions at digital event “Africa Tech Summit Connects”

African news, research and eventing company Disrupt Africa has reprised its partnership with Africa Tech Summit (ATS) to power startup-focused sessions and pitching opportunities at the Africa Tech Summit Connects digital event next month.

Following successful annual Summits in Kigali, London, Washington DC, and Shanghai, ATS will celebrate its 10th edition online on October 20-22.

Africa Tech Summit Connects, which will take place via mobile app and desktop, will continue to drive business, investment and connections with tech leaders, corporates, international investors, startups, and decision makers.

Disrupt Africa has partnered with ATS to power the Startup Summit at the last two Kigali editions, and will also be steering startup sessions for the digital conference next month. The exclusive virtual business summit is not “another webinar”, and instead aims to maximise each delegate’s time with AI-powered smart matchmaking, live 1:1 video meetings, and the ability to find new customers, innovative products, investors, and opportunities via a virtual business marketplace.

The startup sessions will connect investors, ventures and other stakeholders through curated panel sessions and startup pitching sessions, with live investment opportunities.

“We are delighted to once again partner with Africa Tech Summit to provide you with the chance to tap into Africa’s growing startup scene, and connect with investors, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders, from the comfort of your home or office,” said Disrupt Africa co-founder Tom Jackson.

“We hope this “new normal” of digital events will serve to increase access to platforms like Africa Tech Summit to more and more small businesses,” said Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit, said COVID-19 had driven dramatic change across the world, and technology and innovation has become the biggest enabler for this new world, even more so across Africa.

“We have witnessed the collapse of some business models, new innovative pivots, and the rapid growth and adoption of online sectors. Africa Tech Summit Connects will unpack the latest insights, showcase leading businesses and investment deals from across the African tech ecosystem, while also connecting a global audience,” he said.

Three days of informative content will drive interaction and showcase the latest developments on the continent across the startup world and beyond, with sessions focusing on fintech, logistics, e-commerce, investment, regulation and policy, blockchain, connectivity, ed-tech and agri-tech, with insights shared from industry leaders and investors including IFC, London Stock Exchange, TLcom, EchoVC, Accion, BlueMoon Ethiopia, Kenya Capital Markets Authority, Twiga Foods, Coca-Cola, Stanbic, and many many more.

The event will connect more than 500 global digital leaders, tech corporates, MNOs, banks, startups, investors, regulators and leading tech ventures from across the African tech ecosystem over three days of knowledge sharing, quality networking and business development. Register here.