Egyptian e-health startup Rology closes $860k pre-Series A round

Egyptian e-health startup Rology has raised a US$860,000 pre-Series A round which it will use primarily to to fuel its growth in Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

Founded by Amr Abodraiaa, Moaaz Hossam, Mahmoud Eldefrawy and Bassam Khallaf in October 2017, Rology has built a cloud-based platform that provides intelligent matchmaking between patients and remote radiologists, tackling the global shortage of the latter.

The startup’s technology can be launched with zero setup costs for hospitals as well as for radiologists, and gives radiologists the freedom to work from anywhere in the world as long as they have access to a laptop and internet connection. Rology currently works with more than 87 hospitals in five countries.

Its US$860,000 pre-Series A funding round is led by Egyptian investment firm HIMangel, and also includes investments from Dubai Angel Investors (DAI), Asia Africa Investment & Consulting (AAIC), and Athaal Group from Saudi Arabia. Rology will mostly use the funding to scale its AI-assisted teleradiology platform into Saudi Arabia and Kenya, and then into other countries in the region.

“For the last three years we saw firsthand how Rology’s services help hospitals offer fast and accurate care to their patients and how it can literally save patients’ lives. We look forward to expanding Rology’s platform to the African and Middle Eastern market where there is a huge need for Rology’s services and ultimately help hospitals offer better care to their patients,” said Amr Abodraiaa, Rology’s chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder.

Khaled Ismail, HIMangel chairman, said his company had identified Rology as being one of the most promising startups in healthtech around two years ago.

“We liked very much that they are tackling the global shortage in radiologists using a mix of intelligence on top of a teleradiologists marketplace,” he said.

Athaal’s Khaled Sharbatly said he believed that in around 10 years time, Rology will be the standard of teleradiology in the region.

“It is exciting to see such an impressive health tech startup from the MENA region,” he said.