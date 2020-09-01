Egyptian food delivery startup Ordera raises seed funding round

Cairo-based food delivery startup Ordera has raised a six-figure seed funding round to help it expand its team and launch in new cities.

Launched in 2019 by Karim Abdel Kader, Noha Bassiouny and Abeer Mostafa, Ordera allows users to order ahead, pay and pick up orders, providing contactless drive-through and on-the-go pick-up options.

The startup says it has witnessed an uptick in the number of users and orders as well as the number of restaurants and outlets listed on its platform since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has now raised six-figure seed funding to help it continue to grow.

Ordera took part in the Saudi Arabia-based accelerator programme run by 500 Startups in collaboration with Misk Innovation last year, and its lead investor is from the kingdom, in the form of DAAL VC. Alexandria Angels and AUC Angels are also involved.

“Post-COVID-19, F&B and retail markets’ conditions changed dramatically. Innovative startups are those who see the opportunity and provide real solutions for business. This is how we valued the opportunity in Ordera. Technology, sustainable business model, and scalability potentials are the factors that drove our attention. With the right and ambitious team in place, we highly believe in the success story that we can build together,” said Abdulrahman Alqahtani, chief executive officer (CEO) at DAAL.