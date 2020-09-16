Founders of Uganda’s DusuPay launch enterprise software startup MonkeyPesa

Ntende Kenneth and John Kigony are already busy running Ugandan fintech startup DusuPay, which is going great guns, but they have diversified this year with the launch of a new startup – enterprise software provider MonkeyPesa.

DusuPay, which provides infrastructure that allows global businesses to make and accept mobile payments across Africa, averages US$150,000 in monthly revenue.

The startup, which took part in the first Startupbootcamp AfriTech programme in Cape Town back in 2017, is currently solidifying its presence by sponsoring local sports teams across Africa, but Kenneth and Kigony have also started a second project.

MonkeyPesa is an enterprise company that intends to provide a range of software to help manage all aspects of business. Its management software is already live, though it is also building solutions for areas such as sales, marketing and HR.

Kenneth told Disrupt Africa the model was US company Zoho, in that it provides an integrated solution users can run their whole business on, and that MonkeyPesa was filling a gap in Africa when it comes to enterprise software.

“The same old players including SAP and Microsoft are the ones serving the market, but their pricing isn’t favourable, especially for startups and SMEs,” he said.

The bootstrapped MonkeyPesa has already signed up over 1,000 enterprises for its management software, which it sells using a software as a service (SaaS) model.

“We also have a consultancy arm that helps companies reorganise their sales, marketing and management,” Kenneth said.

In spite of their grand plans for MonkeyPesa, Kenneth and Kigony remain focused on DusuPay too. Ntende said the pair’s first startup is targeting US$200,000 monthly recurring revenue by the end of the year.

“The MonkeyPesa project is more a personal holdings diversification. It’s just us as individuals diversifying our portfolio not a part of DusuPay,” he said.