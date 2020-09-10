Kenyan ed-tech startup PataTutor launches online tutoring marketplace

Kenyan startup PataTutor has launched an online marketplace that allows users to find, compare, book and pay for tutors, and have their lessons conducted online.

Founded in February, and made available to the public last month, PataTutor has developed a web app that allows parents and students to connect with affordable, verified, and professional private academic tutors.

Teachers and students can then have their lessons take place online, via the platform’s integrated online classrooms.

“Parents will therefore be able to book one-on-one private tuition lessons to help their kids improve their performance or help them prepare for exams. For students who have been stuck at home due to school closures, we will also have group classes that will be covering the curriculums of local Kenyan and British syllabi,” Kelvin Dol, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of PataTutor, told Disrupt Africa.

“PataTutor will help parents with children whose schools have shut down but have not provided an online learning alternative for their students during the pandemic. Furthermore, the platform will help Kenyan teachers who have taken a big hit and are currently at home without salaries due to the school closures to be able to earn an income.”

Bootstrapped thus far, PataTutor has no plans to seek external funding until it has gained some noticeable traction in the local market. It has interviewed more than 400 tutors, and approved less than 10 per cent of them given its high standards.