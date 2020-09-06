LISTEN ** – Episode 10 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the tenth episode, co-hosts Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson are joined by Emeka Ajene of West African startup Gozem as it transitions into a “super app” for Africa, while Frans Kronje of South African AI startup DataProphet takes us through his company’s US$6 million Series A round.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Apollo Eric of Kenyan P2P remittances startup BitLipa “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode 10 now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.