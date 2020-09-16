METTĀ, Nairobi Garage partner to offer Kenyan entrepreneurs benefits of both

Kenyan co-working company Nairobi Garage and entrepreneurial club METTĀ have announced they are combining their services to create a new innovation community, offering flexible access to all their workspaces and networks, as well as a new digital event series.

Nairobi Garage is a premium workspace for innovative and growing businesses, housing 150 companies across four spaces across Nairobi, while Mettā is a club that allows the entrepreneurial community to connect and share knowledge. It has 15,000 members, and offers a range of events, workshops and corporate innovation programmes.

The two have now joined forces to create what they say is Kenya’s biggest innovation community, combining workspaces and events, and offering expanded business opportunities and networks for members.

METTĀ and Nairobi Garage members will have access to both organisations’ workspaces throughout Nairobi, with drop-in and private office options available in Westlands, Riverside Drive, Karen and Kilimani, as well as to all the complementary business support services provided across the two communities. All members will benefit from exclusive corporate collaborations and partnerships – such as discounts, programmes, and access to funding and training opportunities.

The organisations have also combined their entrepreneurship events and will launch an online event series offering thought leadership, innovation and practical business advice. The series involves six monthly events, including panel discussions, networking e-meetups, and podcasts.

“We are confident in the resilience and capacity of Kenyan entrepreneurs to come back from this pandemic stronger than ever. We want to support them in doing just that, and this merging of forces is a demonstration of our belief in the strength of both our communities. It’s of utmost importance that innovation in business continues to be a priority, and we’re here to facilitate that process for the country’s top entrepreneurs,” said Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage.

Esther Mwikali, general manager of METTĀ, said the organisation had always believed that “innovation doesn’t happen in isolation”.”

“Outstanding innovation breakthroughs occur when the right people collaborate, to spark commercialisation and scale. This partnership is a true testament to our vision, as we are taking our own advice and leading by example – the value we offer our customers and the community at large through this is greatly increasing,” she said.