Nigerian agri-tech startup Hello Tractor joins Mastercard Start Path programme

Nigerian agri-tech startup Hello Tractor has been selected to join Mastercard’s Start Path engagement programme, which provides startups access to experts and infrastructure.

Hello Tractor connects tractor owners to farmers through an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled digital solution that bridges the gap between manual and mechanised farming.

The startup, which operates across Nigeria and Kenya, allows smallholders farmers to more easily access affordable tractor services, plant on time and increase yields.

It is one of 11 startups from across the world to be accepted into the Mastercard Start Path programme, which aims to help emerging brands grow, diversify and build their businesses. By joining Start Path, Hello Tractor gains access to a powerful network, innovative technology and deep expertise.

“Hello Tractor is revolutionising how farmers access tractors in a region that has been plagued by low rates of mechanization. By partnering with Mastercard through the Start Path programme, we have the opportunity to unlock additional value for our farmers by expanding their access to banking and payments infrastructure. This combination of innovations holds unlimited promise for this continent and the global south,” said Jehiel Oliver, founder of Hello Tractor.

Raghav Prasad, division president for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard, said the current global shift towards digitisation and open banking was transforming the future of commerce and connectivity.

“We are particularly excited to partner with regional innovative fintechs, such as Hello Tractor, through our Start Path programme. These partnerships are crucial as we continue to build the digital economy through ongoing innovations that deliver locally-relevant payment solutions to empower communities and harness Africa’s potential,” he said.

African companies that have benefited from the Start Path programme in the past include Ukheshe, MAX, N-Frnds, Flutterwave, Kasha, mfarmPay, Netplus, Lidya and Lipa Later.