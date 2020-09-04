Nigerian ed-tech startup ScholarX to support school onboarding for Lagos digital skills initiative

Nigerian ed-tech startup ScholarX has been selected to assist with the onboarding of primary and secondary school students to the Digital Skills Initiative Lagos (DSIL) Programme.

Launched in Nigeria in July 2016, the ScholarX app allows users to select parameters and scroll through lists of available scholarships that match their requirements.

The startup has taken part in a host of accelerators in the last couple of years, including the Cape Town-based Injini ed-tech incubator and the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, as well as secured pre-seed funding, and has now secured a key partnership with the DSIL programme.

The Lagos State government, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education (OSAE), has partnered LoftyInc Allied Partners and Advent Management Solutions to launch of the first phase of the programme, which aims to strategically train and equip young Lagos primary and secondary school students with valuable digital skills.

ScholarX will be supporting the project by facilitating the registration of students across all six districts in the state, and the startup will also ensure their engagement on the virtual learning platform. So far it has facilitated the registration of close to 20,000 students.

“ScholarX is very excited to support this brilliant initiative by the Lagos state government as it aligns well with our goal of democratising access 21st century skills for students at all levels. I implore parents in the state to ensure that their children are registered on the dedicated website,” said Bola Lawal, the startup’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO).