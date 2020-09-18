Nigeria’s ARM launches sandbox for fintech startups

Leading Nigerian financial services firm Asset and Resource Management (ARM) has launched the ARM Sandbox, a new and more efficient way for local fintech startups to scale their integration and customer acquisition plans.

Established in 1994, ARM is an asset management firm that offers wealth creation opportunities through a blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services.

The company is already active in the Nigerian tech space, having run two editions of the LABS by ARM accelerator, designed to support the best early-stage companies solving problems in the financial industry with access to funding and additional growth support, in partnership with Ventures Platform.

The ARM Sandbox allows fintech startups that resell Application Programme Interfaces (APIs) to provide e-wallet, investments, and payment services to integrate ARM’s API into their solutions. This will provide a platform for fintech startups to expand their services to new markets, leverage the credibility of the ARM brand name, and earn from the management fees paid quarterly by the company.

“The ARM Sandbox platform will empower fintech firms across Africa to achieve their growth goals. Also, it will give them the opportunity to provide value added services to their clients and improve and enhance their customer acquisition strategies,” said Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, managing director of ARM Financial Advisers.

ARM is encouraging developers, product managers, and business development officers to apply to view and test the APIs.